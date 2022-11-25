Clear
Furman secures 102-74 victory against Tusculum

By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson scored 22 points as Furman beat Tusculum 102-74 on Friday.

Slawson had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (4-2). Marcus Foster added 22 points while shooting 7 for 15 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Mike Bothwell recorded 18 points and finished 8 of 12 from the field.

Kobe Funderburk finished with 14 points for the Pioneers. Inady Legiste added 13 points and two blocks for Tusculum. KJ Crump also had 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

