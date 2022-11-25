Clear
Quinnipiac takes down SFA 58-44, improves to 6-0

By AP News

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Paul Otieno scored 13 points as Quinnipiac beat SFA 58-44 on Friday at the Northern Classic.

Otieno added 15 rebounds for the Bobcats (6-0). Luis Kortright scored 12 points and Matt Balanc added 10. The Bobcats prolonged their winning streak to six games. The last time they started a season with as many as five consecutive wins was in 1969.

Roti Ware finished with 11 points for the Lumberjacks (3-2). Nigel Hawkins added 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

