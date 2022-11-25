Clear
Kyle scores 17, South Dakota State beats Valparaiso 61-50

By AP News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — William Kyle III had 17 points in South Dakota State’s 61-50 win against Valparaiso in the Hostilo Community Classic on Friday.

Kyle also contributed six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (3-3). Zeke Mayo finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Arians scored 10.

Kobe King finished with 18 points for the Beacons (2-4). Ben Krikke added 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Maximus Nelson had eight points and six rebounds.

South Dakota State entered halftime tied with Valparaiso 23-23. Kyle scored 13 after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

