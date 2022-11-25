Mostly Cloudy
Brown scores 17, James Madison downs Coastal Georgia 100-54

By AP News

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Brown scored 17 points as James Madison beat Coastal Georgia 100-54 on Friday.

Brown also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (5-1). Julien Wooden scored 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Mezie Offurum shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Torey James led the way for the Mariners with 14 points and two steals. Mason McMurray added seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

