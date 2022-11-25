Clear
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Corbett scores 30 as Denver takes down Citadel 74-71

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyree Corbett’s 30 points led Denver over Citadel 74-71 on Thursday night.

Corbett added 12 rebounds for the Pioneers (5-1). Tevin Smith was 3 of 10 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to add 10 points. Touko Tainamo recorded nine points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Austin Ash led the Bulldogs (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Elijah Morgan added 15 points and two steals and Stephen Clark had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 