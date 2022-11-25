Clear
54.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Princeton wins 74-66 over Army

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Matt Allocco scored 15 points as Princeton beat Army 74-66 on Thursday.

Allocco added 12 rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Blake Peters scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Tosan Evbuomwan recorded 14 points and was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Chris Mann finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Black Knights (2-4). Army also got 16 points and six rebounds from Charlie Peterson. In addition, Jalen Rucker finished with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 