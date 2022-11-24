Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Anderson has 15, FGCU knocks off UMKC 73-59

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 15 points in FGCU’s 73-59 victory against UMKC on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Anderson added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (5-2). Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Dahmir Bishop shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the way for the Kangaroos (3-5) with 29 points. Shemarri Allen added 10 points for UMKC. Allen David Mukeba Jr. also had four points and 14 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 