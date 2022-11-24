Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Appalachian St. earns 74-70 victory over East Tennessee St.

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 14 points in Appalachian State’s 74-70 win against East Tennessee State on Wednesday night.

Gregory shot 3 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Mountaineers (5-2). Tyree Boykin scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (1 for 3 from distance), and added three steals. Dibaji Walker was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Haynes led the Buccaneers (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds. East Tennessee State also got 13 points and three steals from Deanthony Tipler. Josh Taylor also recorded 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 