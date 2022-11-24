Clear
Randleman’s 18 lead High Point past Tennessee State 77-72

By AP News

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Bryant Randleman scored 18 points as High Point beat Tennessee State 77-72 on Wednesday night at the SoCal Challenge

Randleman added seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-1). Jaden House scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 17 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Zach Austin was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (4-2) were led by Adong Makuoi, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Christian Brown with 12 points each.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

