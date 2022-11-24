Clear
Texas A&M-CC takes down Alcorn State 98-67

By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Ross Williams scored 22 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christie beat Alcorn State 98-67 on Wednesday night.

Williams was 7 of 10 shooting (6 for 9 from distance) for the Islanders (4-2). Isaac Mushila scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Trey Tennyson finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Devin Carter led the way for the Braves (2-3) with 16 points. Shaun Walker added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Alcorn State. Dominic Brewton also recorded seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

