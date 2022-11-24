Clear
Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58

By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Tavari Johnson finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals for the Zips (3-3). Akron also got 11 points from Xavier Castaneda. Enrique Freeman finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

