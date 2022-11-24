Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Smith scores 19, Denver defeats IUPUI 86-64

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 19 points in Denver’s 86-64 win against IUPUI on Wednesday night.

Smith shot 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line for the Pioneers (4-1). Tommy Bruner added 15 points while going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had five assists. Touko Tainamo shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Chris Osten added 14 points and 10 rebounds for IUPUI. Bryce Monroe also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 