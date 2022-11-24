Clear
Henry puts up 22 in Indiana State’s 85-81 win against Drexel

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Henry’s 22 points helped Indiana State defeat Drexel 85-81 on Wednesday night.

Henry added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Sycamores (5-1). Xavier Bledson scored 22 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Robbie Avila recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Lamar Oden Jr. finished with 16 points for the Dragons (3-3). Amari Williams added 15 points and three steals for Drexel. Justin Moore also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

