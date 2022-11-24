Clear
53.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ognacevic scores 21, Lipscomb takes down Chattanooga 72-66

By AP News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points to help lead Lipscomb past Chattanooga 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Ognacevic was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Bisons (4-2). A.J McGinnis scored 14 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Will Pruitt was 4 of 6 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jake Stephens finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Mocs (2-3). Demetrius Davis added 12 points and Dalvin White put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 