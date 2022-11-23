Niagara beats D’Youville 91-53

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson had 15 points in Niagara’s 91-53 win over D’Youville on Wednesday.

Thomasson also added five rebounds and five assists for the Purple Eagles (3-2). Sam Iorio added 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Aaron Gray was 4-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Saints were led by Willie Kondrat, who posted 11 points. Luke Theisen added 10 points and Rod Johnson nine.

