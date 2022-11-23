Clear
Ash scores 19 as The Citadel takes down New Orleans 72-65

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Austin Ash scored 19 points as The Citadel beat New Orleans 72-65 on Wednesday.

Ash added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). David Maynard scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. AJ Smith added 10 points.

The Privateers were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 17 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 13 points, four assists and two steals for New Orleans. Tyson Jackson had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

