Clear
53.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Samford beats Valparaiso 79-49

By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall and Ques Glove both scored 12 points to help Samford defeat Valparaiso 79-49 on Wednesday.

Marshall also had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-0). Bubba Parham recorded nine points and finished 3 of 3 from 3-point range. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Kobe King led the way for the Beacons (2-3) with 20 points. Ben Krikke added six points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Valparaiso.

Samford entered halftime up 52-22. Glover paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 