Small scores 18 as East Carolina downs UT Arlington 79-65

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Javon Small had 18 points in East Carolina’s 79-65 victory over UT Arlington on Wednesday.

Small added six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (5-1). RJ Felton scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds. Wynston Tabbs recorded 16 points and was 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Kyron Gibson led the way for the Mavericks (3-4) with 13 points. UT Arlington also got 10 points, four assists and three steals from Marion Humphrey.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

