Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday.

Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

The 49ers (4-2) were led in scoring by Brice Williams, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Charlotte also got eight points and four assists from Jackson Threadgill.

