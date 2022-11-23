Clear
Williams scores 28 as Northern Illinois takes down LIU 86-61

By AP News

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Keshawn Williams scored 28 points as Northern Illinois beat LIU 86-61 on Wednesday.

Williams shot 10 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line for the Huskies (2-4). David Coit was 6 of 12 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) to add 17 points. Zarigue Nutter recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

R.J. Greene led the way for the Sharks (1-4) with 14 points and three steals. Quion Burns and Marko Maletic each had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

