Clear
58.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Millner scores 22, Toledo beats Northern Kentucky 82-69

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Setric Millner Jr.’s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday.

Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

LJ Wells led the way for the Norse (2-4) with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Marques Warrick added 18 points for Northern Kentucky. Xavier Rhodes also had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 