Carper has 13 as CSU Fullerton knocks off Westcliff 78-57

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Grayson Carper had 13 points in CSU Fullerton’s 78-57 win over Westcliff on Tuesday.

Carper also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Titans (4-1). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 12 points and added six assists. Jalen Harris was 3 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Gary Harris led the Warriors (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Westcliff also got 14 points from Micaiah Hankins. Olisa Ngonadi also had seven points and six rebounds.

