Hot-shooting Troy rolls past Southern-New Orleans 118-61

By AP News

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Christyon Eugene, Duke Miles and Nelson Phillips each scored more than 20 points and Troy beat Southern-New Orleans 118-61 on Tuesday night.

Phillips and Miles scored 22 points apiece to lead Troy (6-1). Eugene added 21 points and the trio combined for 24-of-40 shooting from the floor. Three others scored in double figures for the Trojans, who finished 46 of 73 (63) overall and made 16 of 31 from 3-point range. Miles was 5 of 8 from long range.

Brock Brown scored 18 points to lead Southern-New Orleans.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

