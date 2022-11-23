Mostly Clear
Dingle leads Pennsylvania over Lafayette 74-68 in overtime

By AP News

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Dingle scored 22 points and Pennsylvania defeated Lafayette 74-68 in overtime on Tuesday.

Dingle made just 6 of 18 shots from the floor but he was 8-for-8 at the foul line for the Quakers (2-4). Max Martz added 18 points and eight rebounds. Michael Moshkovitz scored 10.

The Leopards (1-5) were led by Leo O’Boyle’s 16 points. Jon Brantley added 13 points for Lafayette. CJ Fulton had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

