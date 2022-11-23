Mostly Clear
Hardy scores 20 in UTEP’s 73-61 OT win over Alcorn State

By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy scored 20 points as UTEP beat Alcorn State 73-61 in overtime on Tuesday.

Hardy made 5 of 16 shots and 10 of 14 free throws for the Miners (3-1), but he missed all seven of his 3-pointers. Calvin Solomon scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Shamar Givance scored 10.

The Braves (2-2) were led by Dominic Brewton with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Byron Joshua added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Dontrell McQuarter scored nine with seven boards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

