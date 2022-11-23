Mostly Clear
UAPB wins 70-56 against Crowley’s Ridge

By AP News

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene’s 22 points helped UAPB defeat NAIA-member Crowley’s Ridge 70-56 on Tuesday.

Greene had seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (2-6). Robert Lewis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Shaun Doss was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Lions snapped a five-game losing streak.

B.J. Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (0-1) with 17 points and four steals. Crowley’s Ridge also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Braxton Cousins. Jaylen Bozeman also had seven points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

