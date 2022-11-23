Clear
Thompson ‘s 18 lead Towson past Coppin State 83-67

By AP News

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson’s 18 points helped Towson defeat Coppin State 83-67 on Tuesday night.

Thompson also contributed 10 rebounds for the Tigers (5-0). Sekou Sylla scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Nygal Russell was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Eagles (3-4) were led by Nendah Tarke, who posted 20 points and four steals. Sam Sessoms added 19 points and five assists for Coppin State. In addition, Kam’Ron Cunningham had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

