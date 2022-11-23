Clear
SE Missouri St. secures 87-49 win against William Woods

By AP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Josh Mitchell scored 14 points as Southeast Missouri State beat William Woods 87-49 on Tuesday night.

Mitchell added 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (4-1). Nate Johnson scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Adam Larson was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Owls (0-1) were led in scoring by Tahki Chievous, who finished with 13 points and two steals. William Woods also got 11 points from William Gibson. In addition, Jared Crutcher had nine points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

