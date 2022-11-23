Clear
Thompson’s 27 lead FGCU past Drexel 67-59

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson’s 27 points helped FGCU defeat Drexel 67-59 on Tuesday night.

Thompson shot 10 for 21, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-2). Chase Johnston scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor and added five rebounds and three steals. Andre Weir shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Amari Williams led the Dragons (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Justin Moore added nine points, six rebounds and three steals for Drexel. In addition, Jamie Bergens finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

