Kennedy scores 24, UNC Greensboro defeats UMBC 76-72

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Keondre Kennedy’s 24 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat UMBC 76-72 on Tuesday night.

Kennedy added eight rebounds for the Spartans (2-2). Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Keyshaun Langley recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Retrievers (3-3) were led in scoring by Colton Lawrence, who finished with 21 points. Matteo Picarelli added 17 points for UMBC. Jarvis Doles also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

