Norfolk State earns 91-41 victory over Saint Mary’s (MD)

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dana Tate’s 15 points helped Norfolk State defeat Saint Mary’s (MD) 91-41 on Tuesday night.

Tate had eight rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (5-2). Kris Bankston scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Daryl Anderson shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Seahawks (0-2) were led in scoring by Duane Mason, who finished with 13 points. Jordan Goodwin added seven points for Saint Mary’s (MD). In addition, Jaden Walker had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

