Johnson’s 26 lead UT Rio Grande Valley over N. Arizona 91-79

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 26 points — 20 after halftime — and UT Rio Grande Valley beat Northern Arizona 91-79 on Tuesday night.

Johnson was 8 of 16 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Vaqueros (4-2). Will Johnston added 20 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and they also had five assists. Ahren Freeman was 9 of 14 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points.

Nik Mains finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-5). Northern Arizona also got 14 points, five assists and two steals from Jalen Cole. Liam Lloyd also had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

