Fields puts up 17, Arkansas State downs UT Martin 70-64

By AP News

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 17 points as Arkansas State beat UT Martin 70-64 on Tuesday night.

Fields also contributed seven assists for the Red Wolves (3-2). Markise Davis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Malcolm Farrington was 5 of 14 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Parker Stewart finished with 15 points for the Skyhawks (3-4). UT Martin also got 14 points from K.J. Simon. Jordan Sears also put up 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

