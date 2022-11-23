Clear
Williams, Ragland propel Cornell to 79-70 win over Canisius

By AP News

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams and Guy Ragland Jr. scored 12 points apiece to help Cornell defeat Canisius 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Williams also had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Big Red (4-1). Ragland hit three 3-pointers and grabbed five boards. Greg Dolan sank three 3s and scored 11.

Jordan Henderson finished with 24 points and two steals for the Golden Griffins (2-3). Tahj Staveskie added 15 points and six assists, while Jamir Moultrie had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

