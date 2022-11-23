Clear
Cross scores 22, Tulane knocks off Rhode Island 78-75

By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Island (AP) — Kevin Cross’ 22 points — 16 of which were in the second half — helped Tulane defeat Rhode Island 78-75 on Tuesday night.

Brayon Freeman missed a 3-pointer with three seconds for a chance to tie for the Rams.

Cross also contributed seven assists for the Green Wave (4-1). Jaylen Forbes shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Collin Holloway shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Ishmael Leggett led the Rams (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 34 points and four assists. Brayon Freeman added 18 points and four assists for Rhode Island. In addition, Brandon Weston finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

