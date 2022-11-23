Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kancleris leads CS Bakersfield over Texas A&M-CC 73-63

By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Modestas Kancleris finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power Cal State Bakersfield to a 73-63 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night.

Kancleris added five assists and four blocks for the Roadrunners (3-1). Kaleb Higgins scored 12 points with seven assists. Antavion Collum had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Islanders (3-2) were led in scoring by Terrion Murdix, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Trey Tennyson added 12 points for Texas A&M-CC. De’Lazarus Keys also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 