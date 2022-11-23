UIC wins 89-66 over Holy Cross

NEW YORK (AP) — Toby Okani’s 20 points helped UIC defeat Holy Cross 89-66 on Tuesday night.

Okani had 13 rebounds and five assists for the Flames (4-2). Trevante Anderson scored 17 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line, and added seven assists. Filip Skobalj recorded 17 points and was 5 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Gerrale Gates finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders (1-5). Joseph Octave added 13 points and seven rebounds for Holy Cross. In addition, Bo Montgomery finished with 13 points.

UIC led Holy Cross 45-34 at the half, with Skobalj (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Anderson scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as UIC went on to secure a victory, outscoring Holy Cross by 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press