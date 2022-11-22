Mostly Clear
Southern Miss wins 77-52 over Winthrop

By AP News

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Austin Crowley had 22 points in Southern Miss’ 77-52 victory against Winthrop on Tuesday.

Crowley added six steals for the Golden Eagles (5-0). Denijay Harris added 12 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Felipe Haase shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Sin’Cere McMahon led the way for the Eagles (2-4) with 16 points. Kelton Talford added 14 points for Winthrop. Isaiah Wilson also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

