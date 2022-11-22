Clear
59.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Talbot scores 15, UT Arlington beats Northern Kentucky 60-56

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Brandyn Talbot scored 15 points as UT Arlington beat Northern Kentucky 60-56 on Tuesday.

Talbot shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (3-3). Aaron Johnson-Cash scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Shemar Wilson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Xavier Rhodes and Marques Warrick each scored 18 points for the Norse (2-3). Sam Vinson had eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 