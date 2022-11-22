Partly Cloudy
Calvin leads Wright State past Abilene Christian 77-61

By AP News

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Trey Calvin’s 27 points helped Wright State defeat Abilene Christian 77-61 at the Vegas 4 on Monday night.

Calvin also contributed five assists for the Raiders (4-1). Amari Davis scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the way for the Wildcats (2-2) with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Cameron Steele added 11 points and two steals.

Wright State led Abilene Christian 42-31 at the half, with Davis (11 points) their high scorer before the break.

Calvin scored 18 in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Wright State plays UC Riverside while Abilene Christian takes on Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

