Harris leads Charleston Southern over Bethune-Cookman 78-63

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. had 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-63 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Harris was 7 of 14 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Buccaneers (2-2). RJ Johnson scored 15 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six assists. Tahlik Chavez was 4 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (2-3) were led in scoring by Joe French, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Kevin Davis added 13 points and six rebounds for Bethune-Cookman. In addition, Marcus Garrett had 10 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Charleston Southern’s next game is Friday against Virginia Tech on the road. Bethune-Cookman plays Idaho State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

