Mullins, WSU ride parade of 3s past E. Washington 82-56

By AP News

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins scored a career-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Washington State avenged last year’s loss beating Eastern Washington 82-56 on Monday night.

Last year, Pac-12 Washington State led the Big Sky Eagles (1-4) 40-28 at halftime before Eastern Washington used a 48-point second half to upset the Cougars 76-71 for their first-ever win in five attempts against WSU.

On Monday, the Cougars (2-2) led 36-21 at the break and kept the pressure on. Mullins sank his fifth 3 of the second half with 8:55 left and the Cougars led 67-44. He was 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half.

Washington State entered having made 22 3s in three games before unloading on Eastern Washington with a 15-for-30 shooting performance from deep.

Mouhamed Gueye scored 17 points and TJ Bamba and Justin Powell each scored 14 points for the Cougars.

Steele Venters scored 20 points shooting 5 for 7 from 3-point range and Ethan Price 11 for the Eagles (1-3).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

