Clear
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UNC Wilmington secures 94-47 win over D-II Mount Olive

By AP News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Farrar scored 18 points as UNC Wilmington beat Division II-Mount Olive 94-47 on Monday night.

Farrar also contributed eight rebounds for the Seahawks (2-3). Nolan Hodge scored 15 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 4 from distance), and added 10 rebounds. Jamarii Thomas recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Colin Radcliffe led the Trojans (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Ryan Roberts added 11 points for Mount Olive. Jikari Johnson also put up 10 points.

NEXT UP

UNC Wilmington hosts Missouri State in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 