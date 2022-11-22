Mostly Clear
Buffalo secures 82-74 win over George Mason

By AP News

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Isaiah Adams had 24 points in Buffalo’s 82-74 victory against George Mason on Monday.

Adams shot 8 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free throw line for the Bulls (2-4). Curtis Jones added 22 points while going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Zid Powell was 3 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Josh Oduro led the Patriots (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Devin Dinkins added 15 points and John Ojiako had 13 points and six rebounds.

Buffalo led George Mason at the half, 38-32, with Jones (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Buffalo outscored George Mason in the second half by two points, with Adams scoring a team-high 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

