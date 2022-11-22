Mostly Clear
Indiana State wins 79-75 against East Carolina

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 16 points in Indiana State’s 79-75 win over East Carolina on Monday night.

McCauley added seven rebounds for the Sycamores (4-0). Xavier Bledson scored 16 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 8 for 10 from the line. Cooper Neese recorded 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Javon Small led the way for the Pirates (3-1) with 27 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kalib LaCount added 13 points and Brandon Johnson had 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

