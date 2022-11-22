Mostly Clear
Fitzgerald scores 17, Tennessee St knocks off CSU Northridge

By AP News

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 17 points in Tennessee State’s 74-73 victory against CSU Northridge on Monday.

Fitzgerald also contributed five assists for the Tigers (4-1). Christian Brown scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free throw line. Jr. Clay finished 4 of 10 from the field for 11 points.

Dionte Bostick finished with 24 points for the Matadors (1-3). Atin Wright added 14 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens also recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

