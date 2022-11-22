Mostly Clear
UIC earns 77-71 win over Stonehill

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Jace Carter had 28 points in UIC’s 77-71 victory over Stonehill on Monday night.

Carter had seven rebounds and three steals for the Flames (3-2). Trevante Anderson scored 18 points and added seven assists. Filip recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Sims led the Skyhawks (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Burnett added 10 points and four steals and Max Zegarowski had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

