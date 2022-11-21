Clear
Mount St. Mary’s wins 73-68 against Cal Poly

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 18 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Cal Poly 73-68 Sunday night.

Benjamin also contributed six assists for the Mountaineers (2-3). Dakota Leffew scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Malik Jefferson shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Chance Hunter led the Mustangs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Trevon Taylor added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Cal Poly. Alimamy Koroma also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Mount St. Mary’s is a matchup Tuesday with Pacific (CA) on the road. Cal Poly hosts Idaho on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

