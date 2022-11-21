Mostly Clear
Payne’s 17 help Jacksonville knock off Voorhees 91-61

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Omar Payne’s 17 points helped Jacksonville defeat Voorhees 91-61 on Sunday night.

Payne also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (2-1). Gyasi Powell scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from distance). Kevion Nolan shot 6 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Tigers (0-4) were led in scoring by Hector Rosario, who finished with 14 points. Kristian Ford added 12 points and two steals for Voorhees. Terrill Windom also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

