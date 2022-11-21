Partly Cloudy
Sebree’s 15 lead Tennessee Tech past East Tennessee State

By AP News

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Sebree scored 15 points as Tennessee Tech beat East Tennessee State 69-62 on Sunday night.

Sebree added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-3). Brett Thompson scored 10 points and added seven assists and three steals. Grant Slatten added nine points.

Jordan King led the Buccaneers (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Deanthony Tipler added 11 points for East Tennessee State. Allen Strothers had eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

Tennessee Tech’s next game is Tuesday against Truett McConnell at home. East Tennessee State hosts Appalachian State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

